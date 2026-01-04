מצבור נשק חריג אותר ברכב בצפון דוברות המשטרה

רפ"ק יריב בוחניק משחזר דוברות המשטרה

Israel Police uncovered an extensive and unusual weapons cache on Saturday morning inside a vehicle parked near a residential area in Rosh Pina.

The search revealed a wide array of weaponry, including shoulder-fired missiles, explosive charges and materials, a Negev machine gun, rifles, pistols, grenades, and large quantities of ammunition.

The incident began when Northern District officer Yariv Bochnik noticed a vehicle that raised his suspicions while he was out walking his dog. After officers were called to the scene and conducted preliminary checks, concerns escalated. Police sealed off the area and summoned bomb disposal units to secure the vehicle.

A thorough inspection exposed the full scale of the weapons stockpile. Initial assessments suggest that much of the equipment and ammunition had been stolen from the IDF. Police confirmed that an investigation is underway and that all possible leads are being examined.

Recounting the incident, Bochnik said he noticed several details about the vehicle that did not match its surroundings. “I conducted a visual scan and saw a number of irregularities," he said. “I immediately contacted the station and requested a patrol."

He added that the discovery likely prevented a major tragedy. “Had this vehicle been started, it could have exploded and caused a catastrophic loss of life. I’m relieved that our alertness helped protect civilians."

In a statement, Israel Police emphasized their ongoing efforts to combat serious crime and illegal weapons. “Northern District officers continue to act decisively to safeguard public security," police said, noting that more than 1,000 weapons were seized in the district during 2025 and several armed cells were thwarted.