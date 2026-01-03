The storms and winter weather are not expected to return this week, forecasters predict.

Sunday morning will be cold, and the skies will be clear. Temperatures are expected to rise as the day continues. Strong easterly winds will blow in northern Israel and in the mountains. The Mediterranean Sea will be calm to wavy, with wave heights of 40-80 cm. Winds from northwest to northeast will blow at 10-30 km/h.

On Monday, temperatures will rise again, reaching above average.

Tuesday will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will remain higher than seasonal average.

Wednesday will be sunny and dry, with an additional increase in temperatures.

Meanwhile, the Kinneret's (Sea of Galilee) water level rose 2.5 centimeters since Thursday, and currently stands at 213.355 meters below sea level, 4.555 meters below the upper red line and 0.355 meters below the lower red line..