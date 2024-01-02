Two people were killed and four people injured when a car filled with explosives rammed into a crowd of people leaving a New Year's concert in Rochester, New York early Monday morning, the New York Post reported.

The incident occurred at 12:50 am, less than an hour after the beginning of 2024, as concertgoers exited the Kodak Center where the band moe. had just performed.

Local police said that the Ford Expedition vehicle initially targeted a group of pedestrians, but then struck another vehicle, an Uber, that was pulling out of a parking lot.

“The force of the collision caused the two vehicles to go through a group of pedestrians that were in the crosswalk and then into two other vehicles,” Police Chief David Smith said at a press conference Monday.

Both vehicles involved in the crash exploded. The resulting fire took an hour to put out. Unfortunately, the couple inside the Uber did not survive. The driver of the Uber was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries.

Three people were injured, one seriously, when they were struck by the vehicles.

The driver of the Ford Expedition was hospitalized and died of his injuries on Monday night. CNN reported that the driver left a suicide note at his hotel room, and his vehicle was later found to contain explosives.

The FBI has become involved in the investigation, which is treating the incident as a potential act of domestic terrorism.