Ontario’s Solicitor General, Michael Kerzner, issued an urgent letter on December 30, 2025, to both the Toronto Police Chief and the chair of the Toronto Police Service Board, calling for a more rigorous enforcement of existing laws aimed at addressing hate, intimidation, and harassment-related crimes, reported The Canadian Jewish News (CJN).

This intervention comes in the wake of a disturbing incident last week, on December 26, when about 100 anti-Israel protesters disrupted the Eaton Centre mall in Toronto.

The group, many of whom were masked and wearing keffiyehs, interrupted a family Christmas light show. Videos captured protesters displaying banners accusing Canada of aiding Israel in its alleged military actions against Gaza. Two of the protesters led chants calling for "Intifada right now!" Toronto police were present but did not make any arrests before the protesters dispersed.

In an interview with CJN, Kerzner explained the motivation behind his letter: “What prompted my letter today to the chief of police and to the police service board was two years’ worth of harassment, intimidation, and hate that’s been directed not only at the Jewish community, but at law-abiding citizens of Ontario.” He expressed concerns for the 99.99% of the population that seeks to live peacefully, free from such disturbances.

Kerzner's letter specifically urged Toronto Police Chief Myron Demkiw and Shelley Carroll, chair of the Toronto Police Service Board, to leverage all available tools to combat hate-motivated crimes and public order challenges. The Solicitor General emphasized the urgency of "firm, consistent, and visible enforcement" to maintain community safety.

In his letter, Kerzner expressed disappointment over the lack of visible police action during recent antisemitic events, which he believes erodes public confidence in the rule of law. He also pointed out that the Ford government had provided substantial resources to help police deal with these rising threats, citing the Community Safety and Policing Act, which came into effect in April 2024. This new law provides additional training, funding, and legal authority to combat hate crimes and protect public order.

While Kerzner’s letter underscored concerns related to the recent Eaton Centre protest, it also noted other ongoing issues. For example, he mentioned the intimidation tactics during anti-Israel marches through residential areas, which have made many local residents feel unsafe in their own neighborhoods. Kerzner criticized the lack of a visible police response to these acts, particularly given the available resources and legislative support.

On December 31, Toronto Police issued a statement defending their actions, emphasizing that their officers are trained to uphold the law while respecting citizens' rights. They highlighted that since the onset of the conflict in Gaza, the Toronto Police Service has managed over 800 demonstrations related to the crisis, resulting in nearly 500 arrests and over 1,000 charges related to protests and hate crimes. The force also announced that it had expanded its Hate Crime Unit to 28 officers as of November 2023.

However, the police also pointed out that they require further legislative support, including the backing of the provincial government, to ensure effective prosecutions.

Toronto has seen a sharp rise in incidents of antisemitism since Hamas’s October 7, 2023 massacre in Israel and the war in Gaza which followed.

Data released by the Toronto Police Service in May found that the city experienced a historic high in reported hate crime incidents in 2024, with the Jewish community, once again, being the leading target.

In recent weeks alone, the city has seen several serious incidents of antisemitism.

At the start of December, a Toronto model said she was forced out of an Uber ride-share vehicle after midnight when the driver learned she was Jewish.

A week later, approximately 100 mezuzahs were removed from the doors of Jewish seniors at a North York residence in what police called a “hate-motivated theft.”

Last week, another incident of mezuzahs being torn from the doors of Jewish residents was recorded in North York.