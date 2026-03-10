Gunshots were fired at the American consulate in Toronto this morning (Tuesday), the Toronto Sun reported.

Police in Toronto stated that at 4:30 am local time, two men in a white Honda CR-V fired at the consulate with a handgun. No one was injured, but the building was occupied at the time of the shooting.

Canada Public Safety Minister Gary Anandasangaree wrote on X: “The shooting that took place outside of the US Consulate in Toronto early this morning is absolutely unacceptable."

Police stated that security would be increased at the US and Israeli consulates in Toronto following the shooting.

The incident follows similar shootings at multiple synagogues and Jewish institutions in the Toronto area. Police in the region north of Toronto reported on Friday night, shortly before midnight, that gunfire was directed at the Beit Avraham Yosef of Toronto, one of the largest Orthodox synagogues in North America. According to York Regional Police, no one was injured in the incident, though the building sustained damage.

In a separate incident, Toronto police said shots were also fired at the Shaarei Shomayim Synagogue in the city. As in the earlier attack, no injuries were reported, but the synagogue building was damaged.

Over the previous week, five separate shootings have targeted Jewish institutions or Jewish-run establishments across the greater Toronto area. The attacks come amid heightened international tensions following Operation Roaring Lion.

US diplomatic institutions have also come under attack since the launch of the war against Iran. An explosion occurred outside the US embassy in Oslo on Sunday morning in what authorities stated was a deliberate act.