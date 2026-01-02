New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani was sworn in and officially took office on Thursday. With that, he also took over the official social media accounts of the mayor of New York City, including @NYCMayor on X.

The result is that Mamdani’s name now appears next to posts made by his predecessor, Eric Adams. These include pro-Israel posts by Adams, including one detailing his meeting in September with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu - and including a picture of the two of them.

Adams' post on meeting Netanyahu, now under Mamdani's name

Astute users of social media made note of the hilarity of this, given Mamdani’s history of anti-Israel statements.

Mamdani has refused to disavow the phrase “globalize the intifada,” and has come under fire for criticizing Israel on October 8, 2023 - just one day after the Hamas massacre in southern Israel.

He has repeatedly accused Israel of war crimes in its battle against Hamas in Gaza, and has vowed to arrest Netanyahu if he visits New York City, citing the International Criminal Court (ICC) arrest warrant that was issued against Netanyahu. This makes the post on meeting Netanyahu all the more ironic.

At the same time, users on X pointed out that Mamdani’s staff has started to delete posts made by Adams, including ones in which the former mayor vowed to protect the Jewish community. Therefore, the post detailing Adams’ meeting with Netanyahu could soon be offline.