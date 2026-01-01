פעילות בפרשת “הקו הדרומי” דוברות המשטרה

Israeli police on Wednesday revealed a major arms-smuggling network, dubbed the “Southern Route,” which supplied weapons to the southern communities of Rahat and Segev Shalom.

The year-long undercover investigation led to the arrest of 14 suspects and the seizure of weapons, thousands of rounds of ammunition, and gold and cash valued at approximately 1.2 million shekels.

The covert operation was conducted by the ISA, IDF, and Israel Police. Investigators uncovered a wide-ranging criminal infrastructure responsible for smuggling weapons from the Judea and Samaria area into Israel’s southern district.

According to police, the weapons were used by criminal elements within the Bedouin community in violent disputes and other criminal activities.

Over the course of the investigation, police intercepted four planned weapons shipments along major routes and at the Meitar checkpoint. During these operations, officers seized two M-16 rifles, a pistol, magazines, and large quantities of ammunition. Two brothers identified as senior arms dealers were arrested and indicted after explosives, ammunition, IDF equipment, and hundreds of thousands of shekels were discovered in their home. They were detained under administrative orders.

Yesterday, as the investigation moved into its overt phase, forces from the Hetz Unit and the IDF raided multiple targets in the village of Deir Samet. Six key suspects were arrested, and thousands of rounds of ammunition were confiscated. Gold, silver, and cash worth approximately 1.2 million shekels were also seized and are expected to be forfeited.

In total, five suspects from Rahat and Segev Shalom were arrested, along with nine Palestinian suspects from Deir Samet, Hebron, and Beit Awa. Police also seized an M-16 rifle, an Arad rifle, a pistol, large quantities of ammunition, and obtained two significant confessions implicating arms dealers.

Authorities stated that the investigation remains ongoing and that additional arrests and enforcement actions are expected.