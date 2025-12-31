IDF Chief of the General Staff LTG Eyal Zamir participated Wednesday in the Ground Forces’ “The Commander as the Trainer” Conference, together with the Ground Forces Commander MG Nadav Lotan.

The conference was attended by tactical-level commanders at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel and above, and its purpose was to initiate the return to readiness of all IDF service members. Throughout the day, the commanders engaged in professional content focused on integrating the lessons learned from the war into training.

Speaking at the conference, Zamir said, “We are working to implementing the lessons learned from the inquiries, in order to improve and strengthen the foundations of the IDF and its professionalism in both defense and offense. The year 2026 will be a year of implementing operational lessons from the October 7th inquiries and from the war. We are moving forward to enhance our readiness and the security of Israel.”

“IDF commanders led the troops on the ground with experience and professionalism, achieving significant accomplishments across all combat arenas. Our reserve soldiers and career service members constitute the operational backbone of the IDF. We will continue to strive to find a balance between the essential operational needs required for Israel’s security and providing a framework of certainty for those who serve for that security. We recognize the great importance of pension security for career service members while also protecting their rights over time. This is a fundamental issue that affects them, and we will continue to act until all required arrangements are completed.”

Zamir stressed, “We are committed to maintaining discipline as part of the foundations of the IDF. Unfortunately, there have been cases in which we paid with the blood of our soldiers due to discipline-related issues. The commander sets the standard for discipline. Discipline is an integral part of a unit’s readiness, and I expect you to address this. This is part of the command responsibility of all of us.”

“We are moving forward to strengthen our foundations and our readiness for future challenges. You, the commanders, are responsible for your frameworks, including their readiness and training. I trust you to implement the lessons in the best possible manner and to lead your subordinates accordingly.”