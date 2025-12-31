Two young haredi women in their twenties, residents of central Israel, were arrested this week at Václav Havel Airport Prague in the Czech Republic after a large quantity of the khat plant was found in their suitcases.

According to the report, each young woman was found to be carrying about 48 kilograms of khat, totaling 96 kilograms between the two of them.

According to a statement from the local customs and police authorities, the goods were discovered during a routine suitcase inspection.

The seized khat is valued at tens of thousands of euros. Immediately after it was found, the two women were taken into custody at a detention facility in Prague.

Investigation details reveal that the women did not act alone, but are suspected of serving as couriers for an organized smuggling network. Investigators believe that a known Israeli drug dealer, who is under police surveillance, recruited them to transport the cargo to the Czech market.

Law enforcement officials estimate that the primary target market for khat in Prague is among immigrant communities from African countries, where the plant is highly sought after for regular consumption.

The suspects' families contacted the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for urgent assistance. The Department for Israelis Abroad stated that the Israeli consulate in Prague is handling the matter and is in contact with local authorities to monitor their situation and provide assistance as much as possible within the framework of local law.

Around four months ago, two 19-year-old haredi men were arrested in Germany after attempting to smuggle around 50 kilograms of khat in a rental car. The two were released from custody this week.