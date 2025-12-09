"A ton of guards came. They smashed my face against the wall. I took hits to my ribs endlessly. Endlessly." This isn't a horror movie - these are the actual words of Nechemia Epstein, a 19-year-old Israeli who has been locked in a German prison for 5 months with zero legal representation. In the past week alone, he was beaten unconscious by guards and thrown into solitary confinement with no food and no bed.

The nightmare started 5 months ago when Nechemia's twin brother, Yedidya, tried calling him. No answer. For days, nothing. "He vanished like the ground swallowed him", Yedidya said. After a desperate search, the truth emerged: Nechemia had been arrested at the German border with 50 kilograms of khat - a substance legal in Israel but carrying up to 10 years in Germany. Police believe a smuggling network exploited him, promising he'd be out in days.

But here's what makes this a matter of life and death: Nechemia has a Star of David tattoo on his arm. In prison, it made him a target. He was attacked by inmates and hospitalized. Guards subjected him to severe antisemitic treatment. A week ago, they beat him unconscious and threw him in solitary confinement.

"My situation is very hard," Nechemia begged in a recent call. "Get me out of here."

The Epstein family has no money for legal defense. Right now, there is no organization assisting Nechemia. A skilled German defense lawyer could fight for his release and protect him from continued abuse - but the costs are far beyond what the family can afford. Without proper legal representation, he faces up to 10 years in a German prison, where he's already been attacked multiple times.

This week, as Prime Minister Netanyahu met with Germany's Chancellor, Yedidya made a desperate plea: "My heart aches for him. This is an opportunity to save his life." Every day without a lawyer increases the danger. Every hour Nechemia spends in that prison increases the risk of another attack.

This is not simply a legal case - it is a matter of mortal danger. A young Jewish boy is alone in a foreign prison, suffering violence and antisemitism, and crying for help.

All donations will directly fund urgent legal representation in Germany. A lawyer will be able to represent him at trial to receive a fair sentence and provide Nechemia with immediate intervention to improve his conditions. Your donation will give the family a fighting chance to bring Nechemia home.

The goal is $150,000 for a comprehensive legal defense. Without it, Nechemia could remain imprisoned for up to 10 years, leaving him a shadow of himself.

