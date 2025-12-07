Journalist and social media influencer Yedidya Epstein asked Prime Minister Netanyahu on Sunday to request a pardon for his brother Nehemiah, who is imprisoned in Germany, during the PM's meeting with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz.

"Nehemiah, my twin brother, has been imprisoned in a German prison alone for over 120 days. A week and a half ago, he was beaten until he lost consciousness and was sent to a dungeon without food or a place to sleep.

He lives in difficult conditions, without knowing the local language. My heart aches for him and this is an opportunity to ask the Prime Minister to appeal to the German Chancellor for a pardon and to save his life," Epstein wrote.

Nehemiah Epstein (19), detained in a prison in northern Germany after an indictment was filed against him and his friend for smuggling 50 kilograms of khat. Nehemiah is being severely abused by prison guards. "They blew my face off," he said in the past.

"A lot of guards came, they smashed my face against the wall. I got endless beatings. "Endlessly. There was no reason - I didn't go wild. I told them I wasn't doing anything - but they took me to the dungeon."