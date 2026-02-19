The chief of staff in the Prime Minister’s Office has requested that his upcoming hearing be postponed, according to Kan News. The hearing is expected to address the State Attorney’s request to bar him from public service in light of the allegations against him.

Jonatan Braverman, who is accused in connection with the so-called “night meeting scandal" involving alleged clandestine meetings in Tel Aviv parking garages, is suspected of attempting to cover up a leak to the German publication Bild. He has committed not to return to the Prime Minister’s Office or to the civil service until the Civil Service Commissioner reaches a decision in his case.

Earlier this week, the District Court accepted a police appeal and reinstated restrictions on Braverman after a magistrate’s court had lifted them.

Under the court’s ruling, Braverman remains barred from entering the Prime Minister’s Office and the Jerusalem government compound. He is also prohibited from leaving the country and from contacting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and other individuals connected to the case.

In the decision reinstating the restrictions, the judge wrote that “the reasonable suspicion against the respondent has strengthened significantly."