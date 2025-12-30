MK Tali Gottlieb, a member of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, spoke with Arutz Sheva - Israel National News after the meeting between Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and U.S. President Donald Trump and said it was very successful.

Gottlieb specified that Netanyahu succeeded in securing full American backing for Israel's positions regarding the future of Gaza, including the disarmament of Hamas, preventing the entry of armed Turkish forces into the Strip and recognition of Israel's right to act against Iran.

Regarding the disarmament of Hamas, Gottlieb emphasized that responsibility for that rests solely with Israel and not with foreign actors, and that even afterwards forces must be left on the ground. "We must not close our eyes and live on illusions of calm."

With regard to Iran, Gottlieb said that it is Israel's duty to act to safeguard its security, and recalled the strikes carried out in the past. "There is no room for public discussion on the timing of an attack on Iran. These are matters that the prime minister alone will decide."