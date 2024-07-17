MK Mansour Abbas, chairman of the United Arab List (Ra'am), roused a storm in the Knesset on Wednesday when he claimed that he wanted to "end the war" because "50,000 civilians who were murdered in the Gaza Strip."

Abbas' statement sparked fury in the Knesset plenum, and Knesset Speaker Amir Ohana ordered that he be removed from the platform immediately.

At the same time, MK Tally Gotliv blasted: "If you call my soldiers murderers, you will not be here." A verbal clash between the two ensued.

Former Prime Minister Naftali Bennett responded to Abbas' claims, stressing, "Fifty thousand people were not 'murdered' in Gaza. The IDF eliminates lowly terrorists who murdered, kidnapped, and raped civilians on October 7."

"Sometimes these cowardly terrorists hide behind civilians, thus causing their deaths. The IDF is a moral army."