MK Tali Gottlieb from Likud responded today (Tuesday) to the pressures on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu from the international arena not to attack Iran in response to its recent missile attack on Israel.

"It angers me that we did not attack Iran. Open Gazan Telegram channels. Most of Gaza are terrorists, they mock us. They look at us with contempt. I expect the Prime Minister to reject Biden's request not to attack Iran. We have become a colony of the USA. We asked to impose a blockade on Gaza, and Biden prohibited us, we asked not to allow fuel, and the USA prohibited us, we said not to allow humanitarian aid to Hamas, and they forced us, we built them a port in Gaza."

She said she is not moved by the frequent criticism against her. "They do not scare me, not with mudslinging, not curses, and not screams, my voters chose me, the majority of the nation chose right-wing, the majority of the nation is logical, the majority of the nation is responsible, understands the ethos of the enemy."

Regarding the northern front, she said: "If we do not manage to push Hezbollah at least 15 kilometers into Lebanon, I will not return even one civilian to northern Gaza. Until I show them who Israel is, I will not return a single one of them."