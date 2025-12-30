Britain clarified on Monday that it would not be following in Israel’s footsteps and recognizing Somaliland as an independent country.

In a statement, the British government said that “the United Kingdom reaffirms its support for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, political independence, and unity of Somalia.”

“The United Kingdom does not recognize Somaliland’s independence. We maintain that any change to Somaliland’s status depends on mutual agreement between Mogadishu and Hargeisa, through dialogue, and must conform to the purposes and principles of the UN Charter. We regret any action that risks undermining peace and security in the region,” the statement added.

It then said that the British government urges “further efforts between the Federal Government of Somalia and the Somaliland authorities to address differences and work together to face common threats. Al-Shabaab and other terrorist groups benefit from internal divisions in Somalia. We encourage Mogadishu and Hargeisa to pursue dialogue, with the support of regional bodies and the international community, to resolve these divisions.”

“Third, we underscore the importance of continued international support to Somalia’s security transition. Just this month, the Council renewed its authorisations for the African Union Support and Stabilisation Mission in Somalia (AUSSOM), extended the provision of United Nations logistical support to AUSSOM through UNSOS, and mandated a strong package of sanctions measures to degrade Al-Shabaab,” the statement said.

Israel on Friday announced the official recognition of the Republic of Somaliland as an independent and sovereign state.

The move was met with condemnation from the European Union , as well as from a coalition of Arab and Islamic countries, joined by the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Al-Shabaab, the Somalia-based, Al-Qaeda-linked terrorist organization, vowed on Saturday to fight any attempt by Israel “to claim or use parts of Somaliland” following its recognition of the breakaway territory.

“We will not accept it, and we will fight against it,” the group said in a statement.