Hamas’ internal security apparatus issued a warning to Gaza's residents over what it described as “rumors regarding the assassination of Abu Obaida,” the official spokesperson of Hamas' military wing, the Al-Qassam Brigades.

In a statement released Saturday, Hamas said the rumors originated in Israel and are intended to serve Israeli military intelligence objectives and boost morale in Israel.

The statement also claimed that Israeli media are controlled and supervised by the military and intelligence services, and therefore do not publish information except under the direction of security bodies.

According to Hamas, past experience shows that Israel uses the spread of rumors about the killing of senior Hamas officials to provoke them and their inner circles into actions that allow for the collection of up-to-date intelligence for targeted assassinations.

“We call on our people not to spread the occupation’s rumors, which are disseminated as part of psychological warfare aimed at undermining the internal front,” the statement read.

The IDF and Shin Bet announced Saturday night that they had targeted a “senior terrorist” in Gaza City using a drone. The target was reportedly Abu Obaida, spokesperson of Hamas’ military wing, also known as Hudayfa Samir Abdallah al-Kahlout. An Israeli official responded to the strike, saying, “It looks good.”

The IDF stated that the strike was carried out with precision munitions and aerial surveillance to minimize civilian casualties. Shortly before the attack, targeted intelligence was received from Shin Bet and Military Intelligence, leading to the operation.