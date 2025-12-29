חילוץ הארבעה מהרכב ששקע כב״ה צפון

The season's second major winter storm hit Israel Monday, causing disruptions in traffic, widespread flooding, and fallen trees, and triggering rescue evacuations.

Major roads were closed due to the flooding, including Route 234 near the Tze'elim Bridge, Route 227 at Ma'aleh Akravim, and Route 4 near the Holon Interchange, where only one land remains open. Route 90 near the Dead Sea has been partially reopened, but access to Ne'ot Hakikar remains closed.

At the Megiddo Junction, a 4x4 vehicle sank into an overrun stream. Four people climbed to the vehicle's roof, and were successfully evacuated by firefighters using a special ladder.

עץ קרס על רכב תיעוד מבצעי מד"א

In an earlier incident, a tree fell onto a vehicle driving on Ha'atzmaut Street in Herzliya.

Magen David Adom (MDA) teams who were called to the scene conducted medical checks on the driver of the vehicle, who did not require further treatment at the hospital.

Senior MDA paramedic Nir Kaiser said, "We arrived at the scene and saw the vehicle in the middle of the road with the tree on top of it. The driver was walking around nearby and told us that while he was driving, the tree fell onto the vehicle. The incident ended miraculously, and the driver was not injured and did not require treatment or evacuation."

Meanwhile, the stormy weather continues to affect transportation and traffic conditions in various areas of the country.

In Bnei Brak, there was a reported malfunction in the traffic lights at the intersection of Jabotinsky, Abuhatzera, and Sokolov streets, which led to heavy traffic congestion.

Israel Police stated, "Police forces at the scene are directing traffic. There are traffic jams in the area, and drivers are asked to be patient. It is recommended to use alternative routes."

Fire and Rescue Service teams, and MDA have been operating in the field since this morning. The Fire and Rescue Service urges the public to completely avoid entering streams or crossing currents, even if they appear shallow, due to the immediate danger to life that these present.

Forecasters expect that the rain will gradually weaken by Monday evening, but another wave will arrive on the night between Wednesday and Thursday, intensifying and peaking on Thursday.

Thunderstorms, strong winds, and heavy rain are expected from northern Israel to the northern Negev. A prolonged dry break is expected over the weekend.

