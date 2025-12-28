Last Friday turned into a nightmare for the Maor family when Aviv Maor, 19, was murdered in a terrorist attack at the Tel Yosef intersection. On Sunday morning, her father, Tal Maor, published a heartbreaking farewell on social media, describing the moments leading up to the devastating news and the overwhelming grief that followed.

Maor wrote of unbearable pain and emotional collapse, describing his reality as a “bottomless abyss.” “The pain and the reality are unfathomable,” he wrote. “We miss you and promise to be strong in order to protect the family that loved you so much, my sweet girl. I would give my life for you to come back.”

He went on to recount the desperate race to reach his daughter and the moment he realized the worst had occurred, just steps from their home. “My Aviv, my flower - they murdered you right beneath our home,” he wrote. “I drove at full speed and didn’t make it in time. I found you lying there, covered in blood, and still so beautiful - our beautiful angel.”

Maor concluded his post with a plea: “Give us signs that you see us, that you are watching over us from above.”

On Saturday, the family released a statement mourning Aviv’s loss. “A terrorist took our girl. He murdered her,” the statement said. “Aviv was a beautiful young woman, full of light, with a huge heart. Everyone who met her fell in love with her smile and her sweetness.”

The family described Aviv as compassionate and caring, devoted to helping the weak, children, and injured animals. “Horses and dogs were her life,” they said. “She was an amazing daughter and an amazing sister, always protecting her siblings in every situation.”