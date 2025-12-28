Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan has renewed his call on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to apply Israeli sovereignty in Judea and Samaria, ahead of Netanyahu’s upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in Florida.

Dagan stressed that this is an urgent security necessity and warned that refraining from the move would, in his words, lead to the establishment of a terror state in the heart of the country.

The council head, who in recent months visited the United States and held dozens of meetings with senior members of Congress on the issue, said: “If the Israeli government does not apply sovereignty, we will get a terror state in the heart of the country. There is no vacuum-those who oppose sovereignty want to establish a Palestinian state. We must not allow that to happen.”

According to Dagan, the authority to apply sovereignty lies solely with the Israeli government. “The right-wing government is the only one that has the authority to determine and apply Jewish sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. We have a meaningful and value-based partnership with the United States, but the decision rests in the hands of Prime Minister Netanyahu. The public did not elect the right to keep speaking in slogans, but to set facts on the ground. We currently have a rare diplomatic window of opportunity, and any hesitation will be interpreted as weakness. Sovereignty is not an option-it is a necessity and a defensive wall that will prevent the establishment of a second Gaza Strip that would threaten Gush Dan and the entire country.”

In closing, the head of the Samaria Regional Council delivered a direct message to the prime minister ahead of his meetings in Washington: “We all back the prime minister in standing firm on the national interests of the people of Israel. The mandate he received from the national camp is to safeguard the Land of Israel, not to abandon it to a dangerous political vacuum. The test of this government is action-applying sovereignty now is the only clear and Zionist answer to terror and to international pressure.”