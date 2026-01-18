Samaria Regional Council head Yossi Dagan held a lengthy and significant meeting with U.S. Congressman Marlin Stutzman (R-In).

Congressman Stutzman is among the most veteran members of Congress in Washington and one of the most influential figures in the Republican Party.

The meeting took place against the backdrop of growing momentum across U.S. states to advance legislation recognizing Judea and Samaria, banning the use of the term “the West Bank" in official documents, and supporting sovereignty in state legislatures, as well as among members of Congress and the Senate from many states across the United States.

Congressman Stutzman and Dagan met following demonstrations of support held in the legislatures of Atlanta and Georgia, in which dozens of senators and state legislators participated together with Dagan, and announced that they would advance the legislation in their respective states.

At the conclusion of the meeting, Congressman Stutzman and Council head Dagan issued a joint statement.

Congressman Stutzman said: “It’s always good to be with Yossi Dagan. Sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is important. We held a panel in Washington, D.C., about a month ago, where we helped others on Capitol Hill understand the importance of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria. I’m excited by what’s being done to advance this issue at the state level, which I believe will generate even greater interest at the federal level. One of the relationships in the Bible that influenced me most is that of Jonathan and David-they were brothers at heart and did not allow anything to separate them. That’s how I feel about the United States and Israel: there is a bond, a covenant, and a friendship between us like that of David and Jonathan. Every time I meet with you, I draw encouragement and energy."

Dagan thanked Congressman Stutzman: “It is very moving to work alongside you over time. The issue of sovereignty in Judea and Samaria is not just a law or a piece of paper-it is recognition of God. It is recognition of justice and our values. The fact that you have the power to act in Washington and I in Samaria is not just a gift-it is a mission. This sovereignty is vital for historical justice and for the security of Israel and the United States together. Especially after October 7, we understand that we must fight together. May God bless you, your family, U.S. President Donald Trump, and our countries. We will win together."