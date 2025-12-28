חילוץ זוג הורים וילד שנלכדו בשיטפון בכביש 80 צילום: מוסע אבו גודה

The stormy weather that began over the weekend is expected to continue today (Sunday). Overnight, flooding and flash floods were reported in the Judean Desert and Dead Sea regions.

Fire and Rescue Services reported that three people are trapped due to flooding in Nahal Halmut in southern Israel, as part of a wave of flash floods caused by heavy rainfall. Firefighters from the Southern District are operating at the scene, conducting searches and rescue efforts under challenging terrain conditions.

Police said that Route 234 at the Tze’elim Bridge has been closed to traffic until further notice, and that Route 90 is closed in both directions from the Dragot Junction to the hotel roundabout.

At the Mount Hermon site, officials reported that the lower slopes have been covered by approximately 2 centimeters of snow. The site will remain closed to visitors today due to the severe weather.

Today, it will continue to rain intermittently from the north of the country to the northern Negev and it will be colder than usual for the season. There is still a risk of flooding in the eastern streams. From the afternoon, the rain will weaken and gradually decrease. During the night, the rain will intensify again.

The peak of the storm is expected tomorrow. According to the Meteorological Service, very significant amounts of precipitation are expected to fall in Sharon, Samaria, Judea and the Lowlands within a few hours, between 60 and 80 mm, and there is a risk of flooding and overflowing of the rivers in the area.

On Tuesday, drizzle to light local rain is still possible in the north and center of the country, and a slight drop in temperatures will begin.

On Wednesday, there will be a slight increase in temperatures and there may be rain in the north.