The Minister of National Security, Itamar Ben-Gvir, initiated a dedicated task force to examine the possibility of easing the granting of personal handgun licenses to Hesder yeshiva students who do not reside or study in communities defined as eligible.

The minister's office stated, "A task force is being conducted on the matter in order to find the right way to allow this valued and important population to join the hundreds of thousands of handgun holders in the people of Israel during their service."

Since taking office, Minister Ben-Gvir has been advancing a broad reform in the field of handgun licensing.

Measures taken include a dramatic expansion of the list of eligible communities and a significant easing of criteria, including allowing Hesder students to carry handguns from age 21 after a year of combat service provided they live or study in an eligible community.

Ben-Gvir's office notes that since the start of the war, more than 240,000 handgun licenses have been approved.

However, Hesder students who do not meet the residence or study conditions are not yet eligible to carry handguns during their service. Now, the possibility of including this group within the terms of the reform is being examined.