National Security Minister Itamar Ben Gvir launched a sharp attack on Attorney General Gali Baharav-Miara during an "Otzma Yehudit" conference in Netivot, accusing her of attempting to remove him from office.

In his speech, Ben Gvir said, "This is Gali Baharav-Miara, a criminal official who fabricated cases against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. She is now trying to fire ministers. You voted for me, not for Gali Baharav-Miara, and she wants to remove me. Do you know why? Because I don't bow to her, because I'm not willing to accept her diktats."

He further claimed, "A few months ago, I received a message from a mafia group in her office. They said, 'If you don't appoint one of the investigators that the system desperately wants, if you don't make her an officer, we will fire you.' They said it and they're trying to do it, and I say to Gali Baharav-Miara, I don't count you! I'm not a plant, you're a criminal."

Ben Gvir also accused the Attorney General of being "involved in the Military Advocate General affair, she sabotaged investigative procedures, she fabricated cases against innocent people, and she should have gone home, home."