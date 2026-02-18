For the first time during the month of Ramadan, a significant change has been implemented in the arrangements for Jews ascending the Temple Mount.

According to the new guidelines, the hours for Jewish visitors to the Temple Mount have been expanded. As of Wednesday, the Mount will open to Jews at 6:30 a.m and close at 11:30 a.m. These hours will be maintained throughout the month.

The change is intended to allow for a longer Jewish presence in the morning hours, while maintaining respect for the Muslim holiday, which is why the Mount will close during the afternoon.

The change follows a period during which the hours for Jewish visitors had been more restricted.

The Temple Mount Yeshiva praised the step, noting that it represents an important achievement in advancing Jewish presence on the Mount.

"We welcome the extension of the hours for ascending the Temple Mount in the morning and express deep appreciation to the Israel Police and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir for his ongoing efforts to promote the redemption of the Mount."