Former IDF commander and leading military expert Brigadier General Avigdor Kahalani called for immediate action in Rafah, as well as in the north against Hezbollah, in order to restore lost dignity.

"We should have finished with Rafah a long time ago. Now I would give 24 hours’ notice and move into action," Kahalani said in an interview with Galai Yisrael Radio.

He added, "I am following the developments and am very angry. Military action in Khan Yunis took three or four months for a mission that should have been finished much earlier."

"Also," said Kahalani, "today Hamas supporters are running around in Khan Yunis with weapons and controlling the place. If we don't enter Rafah, we will never cut off the head of the snake that will keep on growing in the Gaza Strip."

He explained, “An operation in Rafah would restore Israel’s lost dignity. We are going through a journey of humiliation, mainly with what is happening in the north."

Earlier, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced that Israel will enter Rafah. "We will enter Rafah because we have no other choice. We will destroy the Hamas battalions there and we will complete all the war objectives, including the return of all our hostages."