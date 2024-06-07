Brigadier General (res.) Avigdor Kahalani addressed in an interview on Radio 103FM the question of whether the Chief of Staff should resign and the possibility of a war in Lebanon.

"I do not like resignations of the General Staff or the government during a war. In the end, they will leave their positions because they are responsible. But right now, I prefer the old broom that knows where the dirt is, rather than a new one that comes in and needs to learn where it is," Kahalani opened his remarks and added that "Anyone responsible should leave their job once they complete their task. We need to let those in their positions continue for now."

He also added that "I think right now we need to halt appointments. It is not possible for the responsibilities to be handed over to the next Chief of Staff that has been prepared by the current one. Just as they ask the Chief of Staff to continue his role, so should others. In my opinion, we need to let those in their positions continue, and at the appointed time, everyone will need to switch".

In his assessment, "The Defense Minister is the one who needs to navigate the ship right now in terms of the General Staff. The decision right now to appoint the Chief of Staff can turn the current Chief of Staff into a lame duck."

On the fighting in Lebanon, he said: "What's happening right now in Lebanon is embarrassing and humiliating for Israel. The Israeli government is showing terrible weakness. It needs to deal with Lebanon. If it were up to me, I would make entirely different decisions as a government, not as the military."

Kahalani added: "Here, apparently, although I have not seen any written contract, the Americans are holding our hands tied. The fact that we allow ourselves to be humiliated is damaging, and the state will not be able to restore its strength," he warned.

In conclusion, Kahalani noted that "A few bombs on central Lebanon, dismantling the entire water system, the entire electricity system, the entire communication system, and they would run to ask for a ceasefire. It is clear that we have a war with the state of Lebanon and not with Hezbollah. I think that for humiliation one should respond with fire. Right now, in the current situation, we are humiliated."