Brigadier General (res.) Avigdor Kahalani addressed in an interview on Radio 103FM the question of whether Israel can afford to withdraw from the Philadelphi Corridor, an issue that has divided the nation following the execution of six Israeli hostages by the Hamas terrorist organization next week.

"The Philadelphi Corridor is very important for the State of Israel and its future. In my opinion, capturing the Philadelphi Corridor was the first step that needed to be done to stop the arms. Maybe someone thought that if you attack Gaza, people will flee to Egypt and the Gaza Strip will be emptied of people," Kahalani said.

"In the course of time, the Egyptians betrayed us. They have an agreement with us and they allowed trucks and trailers to be brought into the Philadelphi Corridor, and more quantities of arms that the Gaza Strip has than the average European country. I do not take sides on the left or the right - in my opinion, the Americans should put two battalions there and guard it, if they care so much."

"I don't believe in a multinational force, and someone needs to provide security. The State of Israel needs to insist on the future of the country, on the future of its residents, otherwise we will lose another part of it," emphasized Kahalani.

In his opinion, "If we leave Philadelphi, within a year, there will be about 4,000 UAVs in the Gaza Strip. Within six months they will shoot into the Negev, and the people of the Negev will run towards Tel Aviv. We are talking here about our existence, about the future of the State of Israel."

Kahalani rejected claims that Israel could easily return to the Philadelphi Corridor if it leaves now. "People say: 'We will enter Philadelphi and it will take 40 minutes to drive there.' No! Because if we sign an agreement, it will be signed between us and the Egyptians, the Americans, the Qataris and other countries. If we want to return, who will let us?"