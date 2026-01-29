The command staff and trainees of the Israel Prison Service (IPS) Canine Unit’s 2026 Canine Detection Course recently conducted a special, in-depth visit to the base of the Israel Dog Unit in Samaria.

IDU director Yekutiel Ben-Yaakov welcomed the group and emphasized the importance of professional collaboration. “We were pleased to host the new IPS dog handlers and to provide them with a tour of our base in Kfar Tapuach," he said. “We believe strongly in working together with all professionals in the field of canine handling, learning from one another, and sharing the knowledge we have gained through experience."

During the visit, Ben-Yaakov presented a certificate of appreciation to Eli Adraee, commander of the IPS Animal Training Center. In a gesture of mutual respect, the IPS team presented him with a certificate of their own.

The tour included a presentation of the training facilities at the IDU kennels, live demonstrations by dog handlers, and an overview of the unit’s technological capabilities.

The IDU expressed its gratitude to the Israel Prison Service for the meaningful cooperation and shared commitment to advancing canine operational excellence.