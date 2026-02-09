In recent days, the Israel Prison Service (IPS) has begun advancing practical preparations for the implementation of the death penalty law for terrorists, which was recently approved in its first reading in the Knesset.

According to details reported by Channel 13 News, the preparations include the development of a logistical and organizational framework featuring the establishment of a dedicated, isolated facility for carrying out death sentences. Within the IPS, the site has reportedly been dubbed the “Israeli Green Mile," a reference to the famous prison wing depicted in the American film dealing with death row inmates.

The facility is intended to be used for carrying out death sentences by hanging, with the procedure carried out simultaneously by three prison officers.

The designated teams will be composed solely of volunteers, and participating officers will undergo specialized training to handle the sensitivity of the procedure.

It was further reported that executions would be carried out within 90 days of a final ruling. In the initial phase, the process is expected to apply to Hamas Nukhba force terrorists who were involved in the October 7 massacre, and later to terrorists convicted of particularly severe attacks in Judea and Samaria.

As part of the preparations, an IPS delegation is expected to travel to an East Asian country to study firsthand the legal, organizational, and ethical aspects of implementing the death penalty in jurisdictions where it is practiced in a regulated manner.