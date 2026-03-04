מסתערבים עצרו מבוקש בג'נין דוברות המשטרה

Undercover Border Police officers from the Judea and Samaria unit operated this week in broad daylight in the heart of Jenin, in the Menashe Brigade area, arresting a fugitive terrorist suspected of involvement in terrorist activity. The targeted operation was carried out under the direction of the Shin Bet.

According to police, the forces entered the area during the day disguised as locals. They located the suspect in his vehicle in the city center, removed him from the car, placed him in their vehicle, and left the scene.

The suspect, who is believed to have had access to weapons and to have been involved in terrorist activity, was transferred to the Shin Bet for further questioning.

Police emphasized that the undercover Border Police unit will continue operating “with cunning, determination, and operational precision-even in the heart of Jenin-anywhere and at any time, to thwart terrorism and protect the citizens of Israel."