A group of anti-Israel protesters gathered for a protest outside the Hollywood premiere of the film 'Scream 7,' the latest installment in the hit horror franchise.

The demonstration occurred at the Paramount Studios lot on Melrose Avenue, to protest the firing of former franchise star Melissa Barrera, who was dropped from the films in 2023 following a series of antisemitic posts to social media in which she made false accusations about Israel's retaliation for the October 7 massacre.

Protesters held signs that read, “CANCEL Paramount+" and “Paramount has a blacklist of actors who criticize Israel."

Deadline reported that the protest was organized by Entertainment Labor for Palestine, CODEPINK LA, Musicians for Palestine, and Jewish Voice for Peace-Los Angeles.

Despite the involvement of four organizations, the protest drew only a few dozen people.

The film's original director, Christopher Landon, was forced to leave the project in 2024 after receiving what he described as “highly aggressive and really scary" death threats against his children in response to the firing of Barrera.