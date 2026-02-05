The protests against Illegal immigration enforcement, the Black Lives Matter movement, Occupy Wall Street, ANTIFA, and the demonstrations against Israel’s right to exist are all branches of the same ideological tree. These protests are not like the civil rights protests of previous generations - despite their best efforts to convince you that they are. These people have exposed themselves to be divisive and hateful.

Until people recognize that connection, they will keep losing the argument-one issue at a time. Americans who oppose today’s protest movements and understand the connection can unite to preserve western civilization. They need to stop fighting these battles in isolation. You can’t defeat an ideological movement by treating each protest as a one-off.

A recent protest put on by PAL-Awda NY/NJ , a pro Hamas group, was canceled on January 7th in order to allow protesters to attend an Anti - ICE protest in a different part of Manhattan on the same day.

Each movement comes wrapped in its own moral packaging. One claims to be about racial justice. Another about immigration. Another about economic inequality. The anti-Israel protests claim to be about humanitarian concern. But strip away the slogans and the hashtags and a single idea remains: the belief that Western civilization itself is the root of all evil.

That belief drives everything.

If these movements were truly about justice or human rights, their outrage would be consistent. The lack of outrage on the part of these so-called humanitarian protesters in the face of the real massacre of Iranians is frankly unbelievable.

Reports have emerged that upwards of 30,000 people were massacred in Iran over just a few days. This is a regime that beats women for showing their hair, jails journalists, executes dissidents, and persecutes religious minorities. If there were ever a cause tailor-made for campus encampments, street marches, and viral outrage, this was it.

And yet there are no tent cities on college quads. No mass protests shutting down city centers. No celebrities rushing to post black squares or slogans. No media coverage framing Iran as the moral crisis of our time.

Iran gets a pass because it defines itself as anti-Western and anti-Israel. A regime can murder its own people by the tens of thousands, and it will still be treated as morally superior to a Western democracy-so long as it points its hatred in the “right" direction.

Sadly, this silence is predictable given the fact that it is not about individual humanitarian concerns, it’s about something much larger. Their actions and lack thereof, betray their belief that the ends justify the means, therefore the Islamo-fascist state of Iran is their de-facto ally.

This moment presents opportunities for people to recognize these disruptors true colors and to link these protest movements together.

When protesters chant about “genocide" in Tel Aviv but shrug at mass murder in Tehran they prove the issue was never Palestinian Arab welfare, just as earlier movements were never really about policing, wages, or borders. Those were entry points. Israel is the current front line. The end goal is bigger. It’ about weakening the rule of law, and convincing ordinary citizens that their own civilization is something to be ashamed of.

The silence on Iran, the silence on the butchery of the Nigerian Christians, and the silence on the starvation of the Yemeni children are but a few examples. This is not an oversight-it is a confession. It proves this was never about justice. It was about power and control.

The silver lining here is that these examples lay bare the agitators' moral bankruptcy and expose their lies. They have lost the ability to claim the moral high ground.

The sooner the vast majority of Americans make these connections, the sooner these provocateurs will realize that the American people are not behind them.

Daniel Rosen is the Co-founder of a Non-profit Technology company called Emissary4all which is an app to organize people to move the needle on social media and beyond. . He is the Co-host of the podcast "Recalibration". You can reach him at dmr224@yahoo.com