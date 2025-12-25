מסוק קרב יירט שני רחפנים דובר צה"ל

The IDF's surveillance and air control center identified today (Thursday) two drones crossing the border from the west, attempting to infiltrate from Egypt into Israeli territory.

After identification, a combat helicopter from the Air Force, in cooperation with Division 80, was launched toward the drones and successfully intercepted them as they entered Israeli airspace.

This is an unprecedented event - it is the first time that a combat helicopter has intercepted infiltrating drones entering Israel.

A senior Air Force official said, "As part of a fundamental change in the border defense strategy, we have established control centers in the Air Force, which operate under the divisions and significantly enhance our capabilities in detecting and guiding forces to low-level aerial threats."

"Today, soldiers from the control unit identified several drones in the border area, alerted the regional forces, and directed a combat helicopter, which for the first time intercepted two drones. We continue to improve cooperation and operational capabilities to thwart incursions along the border."