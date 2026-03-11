תיעוד: צה"ל חיסל חוליית כטב"מים באיראן צילום: דובר צה"ל

On Monday, the Israeli Air Force identified several operatives from the Iranian terror regime UAV array at a launch site in Western Iran.

Following the identification, Israeli Air Force aircraft eliminated several operatives in the cell following their entry to the launch site with the intent to launch UAVs toward Israeli territory.

"The IDF continues to operate around the clock to dismantle the ballistic missile infrastructure and forces in Western Iran in order to reduce, to the extent possible, the scope of missile fire toward Israeli territory," the IDF stressed.

Earlier this week, the Israeli Air Force, acting on IDF intelligence, completed an additional wave of strikes on dozens of infrastructure sites belonging to the Iranian regime across several areas in Iran.

As part of the strikes, the IDF targeted an IRGC UAV headquarters. From there, the Iranian terror regime launched UAVs toward the State of Israel and stored additional UAVs that were prepared for launch within it.