זירת האירוע צילום: דוברות מד"א

Police released a Jewish shepherd who was questioned after he fired at Bedouin who had attacked him and injured three of them, including one critically.

The incident occurred on Monday evening near the town of Anatot in the Binyamin region.

According to reports, Jewish shepherds were attacked with stones by Bedouins, and in response one of them fired his personal handgun. The wounded were evacuated for medical care, and police opened an investigation.

After a short investigation the shooter was released. A police official commented on the decision to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, "Our policy is not to arrest someone who uses his weapon for self-defense and protects his life."

He added, "It is true that in past years the atmosphere in the police was to pick on settlers and arrest them whenever a weapon was used, even if that use was justified."

"Already at the start of Minister Ben-Gvir's term it was clarified that the police are not here to persecute settlers because settlers may defend their lives. The Judea and Samaria district is here for the security of the settlers - not the other way around."