גניבת העדר ללא קרדיט

Dozens of rioters from the village of Rasideh attacked Jewish shepherds from Givat Mikneh Avraham near the town of Ma'ale Amos earlier today.

The attackers threw stones, struck the shepherds with clubs, and stole sheep from the Jewish flock.

The incident began around 9:00, when the rioters arrived from several directions and charged at two shepherds who were in the grazing areas. One shepherd was struck with a club and injured in his limbs. Another shepherd was hit in the head by stones, but managed to call security forces and residents from the area.

Israelis who went to assist were met with additional violence. Two of them were injured and the windows of two off-road vehicles were smashed. IDF and police forces that arrived at the scene used crowd-dispersal munitions, but did not fire live rounds at the attackers, whose number reached the hundreds, and did not arrest suspects at the scene.

The flock that was stolen was led into the village of Rasideh and has not yet been returned. One shepherd was evacuated to the hospital by MDA with severe limb injuries. The other injured were treated on site.

The homestead of Mikneh Avraham criticized the Israeli forces. "This is already the second attack in recent weeks on our shepherds, and the security establishment continues to treat the rioters as if they were peaceful demonstrators. The shepherds were abandoned and the police stand by."

"In the previous attack that took place two weeks ago no suspects have been arrested to date, and this has encouraged the attackers. Today's serious incident is a watershed. The IDF and Israel Police must today arrest the dozens of attackers and destroy this murderous village house by house. If, God forbid, the neglect continues, the next disaster, God forbid, is already just around the corner."