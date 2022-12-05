A gun battle broke out between Israeli security personnel and Palestinian Arab terrorists in the Dheisheh refugee camp south of Bethlehem Monday morning, during an IDF operation to arrest wanted terrorists in the area.

According to the Palestinian Authority media outlet WAFA, one terrorist, identified as 22-year-old Omar Youssef Hassan Mana was shot in the chest and fatally wounded during the gun battle, while six others were wounded.

Three wanted terrorists were arrested, including Yazan Youssef Hassan Fararja, the 24-year-old brother of a slain terrorist; Uday Abu Nassar, 24; and Uday’s brother, 27-year-old Moaz Essam Abu Nassar.

Authorities in the Bethlehem district announced a general strike Monday morning, following the clashes.

Palestinian Arab media outlets also reported that terrorists opened fire on Israeli security personnel during an operation in Jenin in northern Samaria, sparking a gun battle. Terrorists also threw fire bombs and pipe bombs at IDF soldiers during the operation.

A prominent terrorist from the Islamic Jihad organization was arrested during the IDF operation in Jenin, Arab media outlets reported.

The terrorist has been identified as Yehiya al-Sa'adi, son of Bassam al-Sa'adi, one of the top Islamic Jihad officials in Samaria. Bassam al-Sa'aid was arrested in August.