Arab media published CCTV footage on Wednesday showing the arrest of a suspect by undercover "Mista'arvim" forces in the heart of the Dheisheh "Refugee" Camp south of Bethlehem.

The local media claims that the footage shows the arrest of Salah Faraj and that he was supposedly assaulted by the forces during the arrest.

Over the past week, Israeli forces have been operating in several locations in the Central Command's jurisdiction. In Taluza, Samaria, the security forces eliminated a terrorist in close-quarters combat, confiscated an AK-47 rifle, and apprehended a wanted individual. In Rafidia, the security forces apprehended two wanted individuals and confiscated a 'Carlo' weapon.

During an exchange of fire in Taluza, an IDF reservist soldier in the 7037th Battalion was severely injured. The soldier was evacuated to a hospital to receive medical treatment and his family has been notified.