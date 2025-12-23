The three Jewish suspects involved in the attack on a pregnant Arab woman last Saturday in Jaffa were released from detention after the Tel Aviv Magistrate's Court accepted the police's position that they could be released to house arrest.

The suspects' lawyer, Asaf Gonen from the Honenu organization, claims that their version of events, in which they were the victims of the incident, was accepted, and that the action was taken in self-defense.

He stated, "Contrary to what was described as a 'racist attack,' my clients were the ones who were attacked first."

According to the lawyer, the incident began when one of the suspects accidentally collided with a car in a narrow alley while on a walk in Jaffa.

As a result, they claim, several men and two women gathered around them, started cursing and threatening them. During the incident, the complainant’s husband allegedly chased them with a large rock, attempting to harm them.

Lawyer Gonen said, "As we have argued from the first day, and contrary to much of the media, which hastily classified the event as a 'racist attack' on a pregnant woman, the court today ruled that my clients will be released to house arrest."

He added, "I welcome the court's decision to release them. The media would do well to let the truth be determined in court and not prematurely pass judgment."