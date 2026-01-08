Police on Thursday arrested a suspect in last week’s attack on Rabbi Netanel Avitan, head of the Hesder yeshiva in Jaffa. The rabbi was assaulted while walking along Yefet Street, when an assailant struck him, shouted “Allahu Akbar," and hurled curses motivated by hatred of Jews. Rabbi Avitan sustained light injuries and was taken to hospital for treatment.

According to police, the suspect was identified using technological investigative tools. Upon his arrest, officers discovered a firearm and ammunition in his possession.

Yeshiva director Moshe Shindovich described the incident to Arutz Sheva - Israel National News, saying that as the rabbi was about to enter his car, the attacker punched him twice in the face, knocked him to the ground, cursed him, and fled the scene. “We want personal security," he said. “Jews should be able to walk peacefully in Jaffa. The police must be present, and the municipality must condemn this incident in the strongest terms."

In a statement, the yeshiva called on the Tel Aviv police and the mayor of Tel Aviv-Jaffa to take firm action to ensure the safety and security of Jews in Jaffa.