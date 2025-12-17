Mohammed Mahamid, a senior government employee at the Ministry of Interior and Imam at the Nuzha Mosque in Jaffa, was arrested this week on charges of incitement and disturbing public order.

Mahamid, who was involved in violent riots in Jaffa last Saturday, was filmed inciting the rioters and shouting racist slogans, including, "With spirit and blood we will free Jaffa," and "It's either us or us." Following his arrest, he was released under restrictive conditions.

The incident followed a severe incident on Saturday in the city, where Jewish youths sprayed tear gas at a pregnant woman, which caused tensions to flare in the city. Instead of calming the riots, Mahamid led a march of hundreds of youths while chanting hateful slogans against Jews.

Following the riot, Shai Glick of the Betsalmo organization sent an urgent letter to the Civil Service Commission demanding that it subject Mahamid to disciplinary action and immediately remove him from his post.

Glick noted in the letter that Mahamid's "position as a cleric is to care for the community's wellbeing, not lead inciting and racist marches."

"Mahamid's actions constitute a severe violation of civil service regulations," Glick stated, and added that he should be dismissed from civil service without delay.

The Ministry of Interior commented that Mahamid was summoned for an immediate hearing.