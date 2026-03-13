Minister of Economy and Industry MK Nir Barkat participated in a situational assessment at the Binyamin Regional Council and said that in response to the escalation on the northern border, Israel must not allow residents of southern Lebanon to return until it is ensured that the area is free of terrorist threats against Israel: “Lebanon must pay a heavy price for Hezbollah’s conduct."

During the visit to the Binyamin Regional Council’s Emergency Operations Center, together with the Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council Yisrael Ganz and the council’s leadership and heads of the emergency departments, Ganz said: “The residents of Binyamin are living this battle day and night and are demonstrating extraordinary resilience, as hundreds of missile interceptions on their way to central Israel take place above the skies of the region."

Earlier, Minister Barkat held a personal meeting with Governor Yisrael Ganz, during which the two discussed the latest security developments, as well as advancing the economy and local businesses in Binyamin even during the war.

During the visit, Minister Barkat addressed the escalation in the confrontation with Hezbollah in the north and said: “Today there are hundreds of thousands of evacuees from southern Lebanon. In my view, we must not allow them to return to their homes as long as the security of the residents of northern Israel has not been guaranteed. We must insist that southern Lebanon, up to the Litani River line, be clean and demilitarized from any presence that threatens Israel. This area has become a missile launch zone and a base for terror attacks against our citizens, and therefore Lebanon must pay a heavy territorial and security price for Hezbollah’s conduct. The population there understands very well that those who turned their villages into military targets and brought them to this situation are Hezbollah and the Iranian Revolutionary Guards."

According to the minister, the pressure being placed on the population in Lebanon may become a significant factor in the campaign:

“When a population understands that it is paying a price because of terrorist elements operating from within it, it begins to apply internal pressure. The approach led by Prime Minister Netanyahu, both regarding Iran and Lebanon, separating between the population and the terrorist elements, is the correct approach."

Referring to the civilian front during the fighting, Minister Barkat emphasized the importance of maintaining routine alongside proper protection and preparedness:

“If there is a protected space nearby and sufficient warning time, it is possible, and necessary, to continue routine life. This is the strongest way to deal with terror. Of course, the Home Front Command’s instructions must be followed and proper protection ensured, but at the same time citizens must be allowed to continue living, working, and strengthening the economy. The more we maintain routine alongside preparedness and protection, the more we strengthen national resilience."

Governor of the Binyamin Regional Council and Chairman of the Yesha Council, Yisrael Ganz, addressed the security situation and the resilience of the civilian front during the visit and said:

“We thank Minister Nir Barkat for the visit and for his commitment to strengthening the communities and the economy in the region. The residents of Binyamin are living this campaign day and night, as hundreds of missile interceptions on their way to central Israel take place directly above the skies of Binyamin. Despite this, the residents of Binyamin are demonstrating exceptional resilience and strength. We support the government and the security forces and understand that national resilience depends first and foremost on a strong and stable civilian front."

"I believe that a strong population is a central component of victory. Therefore, alongside security preparedness, I call for educational institutions to open as much as possible and in accordance with protection guidelines. Continuing routine life, learning, and work in Binyamin and throughout the country is our decisive response to anyone who seeks to harm us," he concluded.