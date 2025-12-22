זירת האירוע צילום: דוברות מד"א

Jewish shepherds in the Anatot area were lightly injured this evening (Monday) by Palestinian Arabs throwing stones at them. One of them responded with gunfire and wounded several of the attackers.

MDA reported that two Palestinian Arabs who were shot were seriously injured and another Arab was lightly injured. Three of the shepherds who were wounded were evacuated for medical treatment.

The police, who were called to the scene, opened an investigation into the incident.

The police said, "Further to the incident that occurred near Route 437, according to an initial inquiry conducted at the scene, stones were thrown at settlers. In response to the stone throwing, several shots were discharged from a military weapon."

"As a result of the shooting, three people were injured. Three settlers were also injured by stone throwing. Officers of the Judea and Samaria District, under the command of the Ma'ale Adumim station commander, are currently operating at the scene, and an investigation has been opened to clarify the circumstances of the incident."