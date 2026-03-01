Iranian missile production IDF Spokesperson

The IDF this afternoon (Sunday) revealed some of the intelligence and threat assessments that led to the launch of Operation Roaring Lion yesterday, including the move by the Iranian regime to ramp up ballistic missile production.

"Prior to the launch of Operation ‘Rising Lion’ last June, IDF Intelligence identified activities of the Iranian terrorist regime, indicating a significant increase in the pace of missile production, including an attempt to produce approximately 8,000 missiles by the year 2027. These missiles constitute a real, direct, and existential threat to the State of Israel and to the Middle East," the IDF stated.

"IDF assessments prior to Operation ‘Rising Lion’ indicated that the regime possessed an estimated stockpile of approximately 3,000 missiles. The achievements of Operation ‘Rising Lion’ reduced the Iranian terrorist regime’s missile arsenal by hundreds of missiles and prevented the production of at least 1,500 additional ballistic missiles.

"The Iranian terrorist regime continues to advance its 'Destruction of Israel' plan, and since Operation ‘Rising Lion’, has invested significant efforts to accelerate the restoration of its missile production capabilities. Before the launch of Operation "Roaring Lion", the regime’s missile production rate stood at dozens of ballistic missiles per month, with a clear acceleration in its recovery pace. In addition, the regime dedicated substantial efforts to fortify its underground production infrastructure.

"The possession of missiles by a regime that openly declares its intent to destroy the State of Israel constitutes an existential threat. The IDF will not allow the Iranian terrorist regime to restore its military capabilities and will continue to act to neutralize any emerging threat against the citizens of the State of Israel, anywhere and at any time," the IDF statement concluded.