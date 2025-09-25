A missile launch from Yemen was detected this evening (Thursday), the IDF stated.

"The IDF has identified the launch of a missile from Yemen toward Israeli territory. Aerial defense systems are operating to intercept the threat," the military stated.

Sirens sounded in parts of Jerusalem and central Israel. The IDF later confirmed that the missile was successfully intercepted.

The latest attack by the Houthi terrorist organization follows a large retaliatory strike that Israel launched in Yemen earlier today. Dozens of terrorists were eliminated in the strike.