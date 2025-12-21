In response to the deadly antisemitic terror attack at Sydney’s Bondi Beach that left 15 people dead, the Australian state of New South Wales is moving to ban public displays of Islamic State (ISIS) flags and other extremist symbols, reported The Associated Press.

Under draft legislation returning to parliament on Monday, individuals caught displaying ISIS-related flags or insignia from other extremist groups could face up to two years in prison or hefty fines.

Premier Chris Minns also announced that chants of “globalize the intifada” would be banned. Police would gain expanded authority to instruct protesters to remove face coverings at demonstrations.

“Hate speech or incitement of hatred has no place in our society,” Minns said on Saturday, according to AP. He added that the “globalize the intifada” chant is being used to stir violence.

“Horrific, recent events have shown that the chant ‘globalize the intifada’ is hate speech and encourages violence in our community,” Minns said. “You’re running a very risky racket if you’re thinking of using that phrase.”

Police described last Sunday’s attack on a Hanukkah celebration at Bondi Beach as “a terrorist attack inspired by the Islamic State group.” Investigators reported finding two homemade ISIS flags inside the attackers’ vehicle.

Sajid Akram, one of the suspects, was shot dead by police; his 24-year-old son, Naveed Akram, remains hospitalized and faces 59 charges , including murder and committing a terrorist act.

ABC reported this week that Australia’s domestic intelligence agency, ASIO, had examined Naveed Akram six years ago over his ties to a Sydney-based ISIS cell.

Later, security sources confirmed that both terrorists had traveled to the Philippines to receive “military-style training” just weeks before the attack.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has pledged broad national reforms to combat hate and radicalization. New measures would expand hate speech laws, increase penalties for preachers who promote violence, and allow hate motivation to be considered an aggravating factor in online harassment cases. Albanese also announced plans to tighten Australia’s stringent gun laws further.