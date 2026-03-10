הרס בגבעת "שירת ציון" ללא קרדיט

Large forces from the Border Police and the Civil Administration carried out an overnight operation on Monday at the homestead of Shirat Zion, located north of Kedumim, demolishing several structures at the site. The operation took place just one day after the Malkiel family moved into one of the buildings there.

According to residents, the forces arrived during the night and instructed the family to vacate the house within a short period of time. After the occupants left the building, heavy equipment began demolishing the structures, acting on orders issued by Central Command chief Avi Bluth.

Residents claim they had been told they would have time to remove personal belongings from the house, but say the demolition proceeded quickly and the structure was destroyed with many of its contents still inside. They said furniture, clothing and other household items were left in the building and were destroyed during the demolition.

Describing the incident, residents said, “We woke up to loud knocking at the door, with police standing outside. They ordered us to leave the house within minutes and then demolished it."

Residents also criticized the timing of the operation, saying, “It is absurd that during a war, and after announcements about halting offensive activities in villages in Judea and Samaria, security forces are being sent to destroy family homes at frontline locations. It feels as if someone in the security leadership does not know how to direct their efforts at the real enemy."

The Malkiel family, who moved to the hill earlier this week, said following the demolition that they intend to continue their efforts to establish a community at the site.

“We came here to live under difficult conditions in order to strengthen the pioneering spirit of the area," they said. “We will not accept the persecution of settlement activity. We will continue to settle the land and will not give up. The train toward the redemption of the land has already left the station, and anyone who wishes to join is welcome. Shirat Zion will still grow into a large and thriving community, with God’s help."