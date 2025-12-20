זירת השריפה בירושלים כב"ה ירושלים

During the night between Friday and Saturday, the Fire and Rescue Service hotline received a report regarding a residential fire that broke out in a four-story building on Hatzuf Street in the Gilo neighborhood of Jerusalem.

Fire and Rescue crews from the Jerusalem District were dispatched to the scene and extinguished the fire, which had erupted in an apartment on the building's third floor. The apartment was completely destroyed.

Firefighters carried out extinguishing operations, searched for additional ignition points, and led smoke ventilation and rescue efforts. Magen David Adom (MDA) evacuated seven people were evacuated from the building, six of them in mild condition, and one in moderate condition.

Fire station commander Eli Edri said: "Upon the teams’ arrival at the scene, an active fire was identified in a third-floor apartment, accompanied by heavy smoke that spread to the entire building. The firefighters acted quickly and professionally, entered the burning apartment, extinguished the source of the fire, conducted searches, and evacuated seven residents from the building."

He added: "During the winter season, heating devices are used frequently. It is important to operate them responsibly and in accordance with safety guidelines. This incident ended with several people suffering from mild smoke inhalation, who were evacuated by MDA (Magen David Adom) for further treatment at the hospital."

Israel Fire and Rescue Service investigators are investigating the cause of the fire.