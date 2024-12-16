A mother and her children on Monday morning escaped from a fire which broke out in the Gush Etzion town of Pnei Kedem.

The family managed to escape at the last moment before the flames engulfed the entire home.

The investigation indicates that the fire broke out due to an electric heater which was in use in the living room, next to the laundry rack. No one was injured.

Firefighters and volunteers from the Judea Region station were called to the scene and extinguished the flames.

Fireman officer Kfir Davino said: "We received a report about a fire which broke out in an apartment in the town of Pnei Kedem. Upon arrival at the scene, the teams identified a mobile home which was going up in flames, anda mother and her children outside the home. The firefighters immediately began working to extinguish the flames conduct searches."

Master Sergeant Yaniv Shriki, a fire investigator, noted, "If the mother and her children had not acted quickly, the results may have been much worse."

He added, "The room next to the flames was the parents' bedroom, but luckily they did not sleep in it last night."